ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $784.4 million in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.69 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRIM

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Primoris Services Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

Tapestry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $122.7 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Brookfield Asset Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.36 billion. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. The asset management company posted revenue of $21.88 billion in the period. Brookfield Asset Management shares have decreased 22% since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $3.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PDS Biotechnology Q1 Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For KLX Energy Services Hldgs

KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KLX Energy Services Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.82. KLX Energy Services Hldgs bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Matinas BioPharma Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy