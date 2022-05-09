Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $784.4 million in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.69 per share.

