Ritchie Bros.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $178.1 million.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The heavy equipment auctioneer posted revenue of $393.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $348.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBA

#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Ritchie Bros#Ap#Auctioneers Inc#Rba#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

