ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

If you've seen 2 bright lights in the sky, it's actually Venus and Jupiter

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you been stargazing in the past...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Lights
LiveScience

Earth tells us to 'GO' in weird cloud message seen from space

The Earth is apparently trying to tell us something. A surprising new photo from the GOES East satellite has revealed what appears to be the word "Go" written in the clouds as seen from space. The Earth view was spotted on Friday (May 6) by GOES East, which is operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Science News

50 years ago, scientists had hints of a planet beyond Pluto

Cometary evidence of a planet beyond Pluto — Science News, May 6, 1972. There have been suggestions that our solar system might have a tenth planet…. In the April Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, a mathematician … presents what he says is “some very interesting evidence of a planet beyond Pluto.” The evidence comes from calculations of the orbit of Halley’s comet.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Volcanic Activity Linked to Global Warming, Ozone Layer Destruction; May Have Doomed Habitability On Mars and Venus

According to a new NASA climate simulation, extremely big volcanic eruptions known as "flood basalt eruptions" might drastically alter Earth's temperature and demolish the ozone layer that protects life from the Sun's ultraviolet radiation. The research was published in Geophysical Research Letters and contradicts previous studies indicating these volcanoes cool...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Saturn's weird moon Titan looks a bit like Earth, and scientists might finally know why

The surface of Saturn's moon Titan looks a bit like Earth and a new study finally explains why. Saturn's largest moon Titan features some very Earth-like landscapes: lakes and rivers, labyrinthine canyons, and soft sand dunes. However, these geological formations on Titan are made of entirely different materials. Instead of water, it's liquid methane that flows through rivers, and instead of sand, it's hydrocarbons that blow into dunes.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak will see 50 shooting stars per hour as Earth passes through Halley’s Comet tail

The largest meteor shower of 2022 so far is set to peak on Thursday and Friday, offering skygazers the best chance of the year to view shooting stars.Up to 50 meteors an hour will be visible around the world, weather permitting, with the best views of the celestial spectacle occurring just before dawn.The Eta Aquarids take place when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth every 76 years.The ‘shooting stars’ that appear are when dust, stones and other debris from the comet’s tail burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower

Halley's Comet is visible only once every 75 years, but an upcoming meteor shower will be another way to enjoy the famous celestial object. The second and final meteor shower of spring is about to peak, and it will present a unique opportunity to enjoy a well-known comet that is billions of miles away from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Venus: Facts about the hellish planet next door

Venus is a hot and hellish world and the second planet from the sun. The Earth-size planet could be considered our twin if not for its thick, toxic atmosphere and surface temperatures that are hot enough to melt lead. Despite such extremes, researchers have long wondered if organisms could exist...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy