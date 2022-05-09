If you've seen 2 bright lights in the sky, it's actually Venus and Jupiter

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
An asteroid, which could be twice as big as the Empire State Building, will pass by Earth on Thursday. A NASA lab estimated that the size of the asteroid could be between 1,247 and 2,822 feet. Named 418135 (2008 AG33), it will speed past Earth at 23,264 miles per hour, according to Newsweek.
There's an extremely rare celestial event happening Saturday night, and you won't want to miss it. Ever hear of a Black Moon? Though it's not an official astronomy term, a Black Moon is when there's a second new moon in a calendar month — you can consider it the companion to a Blue Moon, which is a second full moon in a calendar month.
On Saturday, Nasa's Mars exploration program HiRISE shared as its "image of the day" - a visual of an impact crater on the Red Planet. The recently shared photo was taken on August 5, 2020, by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. In the image, the impact crater features hints of ice...
Following the peak of April’s Lyrid meteor shower, there will be even more to see in the night sky. Fortunately, the moon won't hinder your view. In fact, the moon will make this formation even more spectacular. While the month of June will bring a rare line of five...
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
Saturn's moon Titan has some surprising similarities to Earth. It has rivers, lakes, seas, and rainstorms, though these are composed of liquid methane rather than water. Now, a new study from researchers at Stanford University delves into the enigmatic mysteries of the Moon, a press statement reveals. An Earth-like moon.
The Earth is apparently trying to tell us something. A surprising new photo from the GOES East satellite has revealed what appears to be the word "Go" written in the clouds as seen from space. The Earth view was spotted on Friday (May 6) by GOES East, which is operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A key committee of scientists has recommended that a flagship mission to Uranus should be NASA's highest-priority large planetary science mission for the next decade. Uranus is a mostly unexplored world; NASA's only visit to the seventh planet was Voyager 2's brief fly-by on Jan. 24, 1986, during which scientists discovered some of the planet's rings and moons.
PANICKED Nasa scientists have gasped a sigh of relief after their multimillion dollar helicopter on Mars fell mysteriously silent for two days. Experts feared the worst as the $80million Ingenuity chopper felt the wrath of vicious dust and extremely cold conditions on the Red Planet. The dinky robot stopped communicating...
Cometary evidence of a planet beyond Pluto — Science News, May 6, 1972. There have been suggestions that our solar system might have a tenth planet…. In the April Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, a mathematician … presents what he says is “some very interesting evidence of a planet beyond Pluto.” The evidence comes from calculations of the orbit of Halley’s comet.
According to a new NASA climate simulation, extremely big volcanic eruptions known as "flood basalt eruptions" might drastically alter Earth's temperature and demolish the ozone layer that protects life from the Sun's ultraviolet radiation. The research was published in Geophysical Research Letters and contradicts previous studies indicating these volcanoes cool...
The surface of Saturn's moon Titan looks a bit like Earth and a new study finally explains why. Saturn's largest moon Titan features some very Earth-like landscapes: lakes and rivers, labyrinthine canyons, and soft sand dunes. However, these geological formations on Titan are made of entirely different materials. Instead of water, it's liquid methane that flows through rivers, and instead of sand, it's hydrocarbons that blow into dunes.
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid about twice the size of the Empire State Building will skim past Earth on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at over 23,000 miles per hour—but the risk to us Earthlings down below is pretty much non-existent. The asteroid, designated 418135 (2008 AG33), is believed to be...
The largest meteor shower of 2022 so far is set to peak on Thursday and Friday, offering skygazers the best chance of the year to view shooting stars.Up to 50 meteors an hour will be visible around the world, weather permitting, with the best views of the celestial spectacle occurring just before dawn.The Eta Aquarids take place when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth every 76 years.The ‘shooting stars’ that appear are when dust, stones and other debris from the comet’s tail burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’...
NASA is closing in on the launch of an ambitious mission to probe an asteroid worth an estimated 10,000 quadrillion dollars. The space rock 16-Psyche is twice as wide as Wales and is nestled in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Discovered in 1852, it was...
Halley's Comet is visible only once every 75 years, but an upcoming meteor shower will be another way to enjoy the famous celestial object. The second and final meteor shower of spring is about to peak, and it will present a unique opportunity to enjoy a well-known comet that is billions of miles away from Earth.
Venus is a hot and hellish world and the second planet from the sun. The Earth-size planet could be considered our twin if not for its thick, toxic atmosphere and surface temperatures that are hot enough to melt lead. Despite such extremes, researchers have long wondered if organisms could exist...
