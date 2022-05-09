ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Man takes plea deal for wreck that killed a Gaston County courthouse clerk

By Seema Iyer
 2 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sebastian Burnette was set to go to trial Monday but instead, he took a plea for his impaired driving on the night of April 25, 2020, that injured one and killed another.

The two people were high school sweethearts and just weeks from now they expected to spend their 48 th anniversary together. Instead, Douglas Pickelsimer watched 26-year-old Burnette take a plea of 121-158 months for driving into his car while under the influence of opiates. Doug survived while his wife, Dorothy, the other passenger, died after the crash at the hospital. Doug had little to say in court except approving the plea deal when the Judge asked for his input. Doug is still receiving medical care for the injuries he sustained from the crash and walks with a pronounced limp.

The top count of second-degree murder was dismissed, and Burnette pled guilty to Death by a Motor Vehicle and related crimes. The Judge would not include Burnette’s probation violations to be covered by this plea so Burnette will be back in court in June in front of another judge on those outstanding matters.

While Burnette did not make a statement, his lawyer expressed their combined remorse. Dorothy Pickelsimer was a clerk in the courthouse and both the prosecutor and the defense attorney stated how gravely she will be missed.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
