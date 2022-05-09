Mark Steven Loomis

Patricia M. Hohlstein, age 80, of Livingston, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born to Marjorie Houff and William Fields on March 3, 1942 and enjoyed being raised by Henry and Phyllis Jorgenson on the farm in rural Mineral Point. She often told stories of all the mischief and adventures she had with her siblings there. She graduated in 1959 from Linden High School where she was prom queen as well as a cheerleader. Shortly after graduation, she met the love of her life, John C. Hohlstein, and they were married on June 14, 1963. They spent many of their first years traveling together, while managing a chain of restaurants. They enjoyed time on the water in their houseboat with their children, family and friends – water skiing and fishing. Pat and John eventually landed in rural Rewey, where she was best known for her fantastic cooking and entertaining at the local watering holes. After retirement, she resided in rural Livingston. She enjoyed tending to her birds and flowers, while watching the animals frolicking from the deck. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She had a passion for research and genealogy, which she worked on diligently for years. She always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Patsy was genuinely kind, selfless, thoughtful, and sincerely cared about everyone. The love she had for the ones she loved was fierce and unwavering. Her bright smile would light up a room and make everyone feel welcome.

