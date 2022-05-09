ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Green, WI

Mark Steven Loomis

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Steven Loomis, age 70 of Spring Green, died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on February 12, 1952, the 4th child of Roy “Bud” Loomis and Margaret (Schuetz) Loomis. Mark lived most of his life in Spring Green, where he leaves...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Jamie Robert Sidney Salmon

Jamie Robert Sidney Salmon, age 33, of Cobb, WI passed on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1989 in Viroqua, WI to Shawn Salmon and Tammy Ellis. Jamie is survived by his wife, Becky; three children, Gabe Adams, Sabrina Salmon and Brantly Salmon; his parents, Shawn (Misty) Salmon and Tammy (Glenn) Herbst; seven siblings, Kal Salmon; Jadee (Raghvendra) Sen; Kaitlynn Rose (Tyler) Ott; Kraig Gander; Wade Salmon; Kain Salmon and Zack Salmon; grandparents, Bob and Shirley Ellis of Soldiers Grove and Judy Pearce of Platteville.
COBB, WI
Channel 3000

Christine Rene Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Christine Rene Reed, age 53, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis. Christine was born on December 28, 1968 in Champagne, IL to Daniel and Sharon Johnston. She grew up in Madison, WI and graduated from from WLC Work and Learn Center. Later she went on to get a degree in Bio Technology. Christine married her soul-mate, Brady Reed, on August 26, 1995 at her parents home. She enjoyed stained glass, collecting oriental figures or anything sparkly, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Christine will be greatly missed.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gregg Alan Coplien

Gregg Alan Coplien, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Nov. 6, 1956, in Monroe, the son of Dwight and Joyce (Grinnell) Coplien. Gregg was a graduate of Monroe High School, class of 1974. He was united in marriage to Dawn St. John on Sept. 16, 1989, in Monona.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lynn Jean Cohee

Lynn Cohee, 74, of Spring Green died Friday, May 6, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM at the Spring Green Community Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at the Spring Green Community Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
SPRING GREEN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Green, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

John Callies

John E. Callies, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at U.W. Hospital in Madison. He was born on February 23, 1943 in Madison and was the son of Edward and Dorothy (Schuster) Callies. He married Wanda Raley on July 19, 1975 at St. Jeromes Catholic Church in Columbus. John served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1970. He was a U.S. Postal worker in Sun Prairie for 45 years. John was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed CB radio.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Nancy Bartlett

VERONA, Wis. — Nancy Bartlett, age 73, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on May 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy Jeanette Schmidt was born on August 27, 1948 and was married to Richard Bartlett on August 30, 1969. They lived most of their lives in Wisconsin, where they raised their two children.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Patricia M. Hohlstein

Patricia M. Hohlstein, age 80, of Livingston, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born to Marjorie Houff and William Fields on March 3, 1942 and enjoyed being raised by Henry and Phyllis Jorgenson on the farm in rural Mineral Point. She often told stories of all the mischief and adventures she had with her siblings there. She graduated in 1959 from Linden High School where she was prom queen as well as a cheerleader. Shortly after graduation, she met the love of her life, John C. Hohlstein, and they were married on June 14, 1963. They spent many of their first years traveling together, while managing a chain of restaurants. They enjoyed time on the water in their houseboat with their children, family and friends – water skiing and fishing. Pat and John eventually landed in rural Rewey, where she was best known for her fantastic cooking and entertaining at the local watering holes. After retirement, she resided in rural Livingston. She enjoyed tending to her birds and flowers, while watching the animals frolicking from the deck. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She had a passion for research and genealogy, which she worked on diligently for years. She always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Patsy was genuinely kind, selfless, thoughtful, and sincerely cared about everyone. The love she had for the ones she loved was fierce and unwavering. Her bright smile would light up a room and make everyone feel welcome.
LIVINGSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Carla Ufken

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Carla D. Ufken, age 90 passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the SSM Health Hospice Home in Monroe. She was born on September 16, 1931 in Brodhead, WI the daughter of Granville and Ferne (Ostrander) Lewis. Carla graduated from Monticello High School in 1949. On July 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to Alfred Ufken in Gatesville, TX while Alfred was in the service. The couple then farmed in the Monroe and New Glarus area, and Carla had worked at Moore Business Forms and the Chalet Landhaus Inn. She was also a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi Post 141 American Legion Auxiliary. Carla enjoyed quilting, genealogy, and most of all time spent with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
NEW GLARUS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Va Hospital
Channel 3000

Byron Joseph Kessenich

ARLINGTON – Byron Joseph Kessenich, age 88, passed away at his home after a short illness on May 10, 2022, with family by his side. He was born, the second of four children, to parents Herman and Rose (Watzke) Kessenich on February 12, 1934, on the family farm on Easy Street in Westport Township, WI. Byron was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. He attended Ella Wheller Wilcox grade school before his parents bought a farm, moving the family to DeForest where he graduated from high school in 1952. On July 23, 1959 Byron was united in marriage with Janet Esther Mabis at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas Wayne Christofferson

SUN PRAIRIE – Thomas Wayne Christofferson, age 62, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Oak Ridge Living. He was born on Jan. 11, 1960, in Madison, Wis., the son of Wayne Christofferson and Marion (Follansbee) Hanmer. Thomas graduated from LaFollette High School and worked...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Jeffrey Towler Petet

Jeffrey Towler Petet, age 52, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 5, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born to Linda (Tranmer) and Jerry Petet on June 6, 1969, in Oakland, NE. He grew up in Sioux City, IA and other Midwest states. He graduated in 1988 from Fargo, ND, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1990 to 1994. He was very proud to be a Marine and had great pride in America.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas (Tom) S. Grotelueschen

Thomas ( Tom) S. Grotelueschen was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 24, 1933, to parents Edmund and Josephine (Nowak) Grotelueschen. He passed away, in the presence of loved ones, in Hospice Care at Cape Canaveral Hospital, FL on March 4, eighteen days short of his 89th birthday. A Celebration...
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

David Harland Gorder

David H. Gorder, age 72, was called to Eternal Life unexpectedly on May 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12, 1950 in Columbus and was the son of William and Elaine (Brandt) Gorder. He married the love of his life, Rosanne Meinholz, on June 19, 1976 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marshall. David graduated from Waterloo High School in 1968.
WATERLOO, WI
Channel 3000

Suzanne M. Barr

Dodgeville – Suzanne M. Barr, age 79, of Dodgeville, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, with her family by her side. She was born on January 18, 1943, in Prairie du Chien, a daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Chapman) Mergen. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1961 and on July 12, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Thomas Barr at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington and just celebrated their 60th Anniversary. She worked at the Dodgeville School District as Assistant Librarian and in the kitchen for over 30 years.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Daniel R. Lewicki

Daniel R. Lewicki, 38, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. Daniel was born on August 19, 1983 in Madison to Robert and Mary (Majewski) Lewicki. Daniel was very dedicated to his family. Daniel loved his brother David so very much....
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Madge Anna Cross Brinson

Madge Anna Cross Brinson passed peacefully into heaven on April 29, 2022, at 100 years of age. She was born in Chatham County, NC, near Corinth in 1922. She lived on a farm with her parents, James Cross Sr. and lula (Dickens) Cross, brother, James Jr., and sisters, Hazel, Mary, and Helen. She was taught to be resilient from a young age, helping in the fields picking cotton, growing vegetables, milking cows, and raising chickens. Her greatest childhood memories were of her family singing and playing music together on the piano, fiddle, guitar and ukulele. When Madge was just 4 years old, she contracted Polio. She was very lucky to survive, and she was believed to be the oldest living Polio survivor in 2022. Madge’s father died in 1935 leaving Iula to maintain the household and raise five children. Their strong faith helped them through these tough times.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy