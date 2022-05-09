Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Monday reported a loss of $62.4 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.12.

