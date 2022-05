When he was crushing at life on Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer was known for his unique style of play, jumping around the board and making huge bets. Since his 32-game win streak ended in June 2019, the professional sports gambler has continued to attract attention, not only by joining The Chase as one of the expert “chasers,” but also with his social media snark. Nobody’s safe from Holzhauer’s pot shots, especially his favorite target — fellow super champ Ken Jennings. With Jennings stepping away from The Chase while in the midst of his current hosting stint on Jeopardy!, you can bet Holzhauer had a zinger ready to hype the premiere of his ABC game show's third season premiere.

