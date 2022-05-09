ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton Valley, LA

3 injured in propane gas explosion in Cotton Valley

By Carolyn Roy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The company that owns a propane gas storage and distribution site in Webster Parish confirms all three men injured Monday morning in a flash fire are employees. The explosion and flash fire at the Aeropres site off of old Highway 7 just south...

The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPEL 96.5

$5.5 Million of Cocaine Seized as Louisiana State Police Arrest 2 New Yorkers

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State. Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
BET

Second Body Found In Mississippi River After Three Children Went Missing

A 14-year-old girl’s body was reportedly found in the Mississippi River, becoming the second of three people who went missing in the area last month. Brandy Wilson, 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr., and an unidentified 8-year-old were last seen on April 23 when they wound up in the river near the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans. Poole’s body was discovered on May 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Man Turns Himself In After Shooting Sleeping Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a serious issue. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a full 15% of all violent crime in the United States is committed by an intimate partner. About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience what the organization calls severe intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking. Too often, these heinous acts can lead to murder.
VERNON PARISH, LA
wdhn.com

Pedestrian struck and killed near a Dothan gas station, witnesses say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle near the Flying J in Dothan Tuesday night, according to witnesses at the gas station. One witness on the scene spotted a woman’s body on the side of the road. When police arrived, they believe the woman was possibly an employee of the Flying J Truck Stop.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two dead in north Florida crash

UPDATE: (May 11, 2:21 a.m. CST.) — Two people are dead after a car crash at the intersection of John Pitts Road and Pinetree Road around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old Panama City woman and her two passengers driving in a Buick were rear-ended by a Dodge Challenger.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Times

No one injured in Hall bus crash

A Hall County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. at 4900 Winder Highway, according to district spokesman Stan Lewis. He said there were six students on board, but no one was injured. The bus was turning left and a car was turning left “from the...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. Road 147 to soon be repaved

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—By early next week, work will get underway in the “repaving” of. Coffee County Road 147 in Northern Coffee County’s “old” Tabernacle Community. The road falls within the county’s second commission district and commissioner. “Kim Ellis,” says it’s been more...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

