It just got easier for millions of Americans to receive free, high-speed internet at home. The White House announced Monday it has reached agreements with 20 internet service providers across the U.S. — including the telecom giants AT&T, Comcast and Verizon — to offer broadband plans that would be completely free for eligible low-income Americans. The plans provide speeds of at least 100 megabits per second “everywhere that the provider’s infrastructure is capable of it,” according to the White House.

