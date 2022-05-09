ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Naples man dead in Lehigh Acres canal crash

 2 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Naples man has been pronounced dead after crashing his dirt bike into a canal area with no grass.

The victim identified as 23-year-old Alex Alvarez-Martinez reportedly tried to stop but was too late and launched over the canal hitting his head on a rock.

The family of Alvarez-Martinez confirmed he was going to be a father this November.

Further information regarding the crash is unknown at this time.

