To Councilmember Andy Bateman: Correction and apology

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will almost certainly have strict limitations on abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, even if Republican lawmakers haven’t passed the so-called “trigger ban” on abortion that they’re considering. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost says the six-week ban known as the “heartbeat bill” was halted by a federal court because of the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey rulings that upheld abortion rights. “If Roe and Casey do in fact get overturned, then I would anticipate that we would move to lift that stay and that law passed by the general assembly would become effective.” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he would sign a total abortion ban that would be triggered by the overturning of Roe, which would make the 6 week abortion ban moot. That trigger ban is sponsored by a third of House Republicans, but there’s only been one hearing, and the Supreme Court’s decision will likely come next month.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO