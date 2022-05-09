ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

To Councilmember Andy Bateman: Correction and apology

By David Miller
lovelandmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoveland, Ohio – On Sunday, May 8, Councilman Andy Bateman wrote to Loveland Magazine with dismay he has over our recent story about “Mound” at site of proposed Parking Garage in the Historic District” and asked us for a correction. Here is what we wrote...

www.lovelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
lovelandmagazine.com

The MYTH: “Grow or Die” may be choking Loveland

Loveland, Ohio – “What may look good on a zoning map for rezoning and what a developer is wanting to develop, may not always be in the best interest of the City of Loveland and the Loveland homeowners and taxpayers,” is what resident Dave Stanton told the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 4 during their meeting to make a decision on whether to approve 209 Drees homes on the 111-acre Graville site that had recently been annexed into the city.
LOVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Loveland, OH
Loveland, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

City of Sharon plans several events, improvements to downtown

Sharon business owners and city revitalization officials gathered to discuss different improvement projects coming to Downtown Sharon. "You could say we've turned the corner," said Sherris Moreira, Director of Downtown Development for the City of Sharon. "Especially having this American Rescue Plan funding." The City of Sharon hosting local business...
SHARON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loveland Magazine#Council#City
salineriverchronicle.com

Hermitage School Board discusses cell phone use by students at School

The Hermitage School Board met in monthly session May 9, 2022. After reviewing all reports, the Board discussed changes in the school handbook relating to the use of cell phones by students during school hours. After additional study by faculty, students and administration, the Board will consider final changes to the school handbook.
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek Metroparks vote to take bike trail issue to Ohio Supreme Court

The bike trail battle continues with Mill Creek Metroparks and Green Township property owners. On Monday during a park commissioners meeting, park officials voted to appeal the 7th District Court of Appeals decision that ruled in favor of property owners. The ruling stated the Metroparks does not have the legal right to use eminent domain to extend the bike trail through one dozen private properties.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Joe Blystone questions integrity of Ohio's primary election; income tax issues for Beavercreek and Trotwood

(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will almost certainly have strict limitations on abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, even if Republican lawmakers haven’t passed the so-called “trigger ban” on abortion that they’re considering. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost says the six-week ban known as the “heartbeat bill” was halted by a federal court because of the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey rulings that upheld abortion rights. “If Roe and Casey do in fact get overturned, then I would anticipate that we would move to lift that stay and that law passed by the general assembly would become effective.” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he would sign a total abortion ban that would be triggered by the overturning of Roe, which would make the 6 week abortion ban moot. That trigger ban is sponsored by a third of House Republicans, but there’s only been one hearing, and the Supreme Court’s decision will likely come next month.
TROTWOOD, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Dems flip abortion fight, seek to legalize abortion in Ohio

Ohio House legislators say the intend to flip the legislative narrative in the state, pushing for a state constitutional amendment legalizing abortion in opposition to the many bans being considered. State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, face a hard fight to get the measure through a...
OHIO STATE
newsonthegreen.com

Township plans for property cleanup

Tommie and Kathy Norris Phillips had 60 days to clean up their yard at 8085 Warren Sharon Road in Masury of junk vehicles, trash and debris. “He called me on the 60th day (April 11) and said, ‘I’m trying,’” said Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross. “I got a Dumpster out here.”’
MASURY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dear Ohio: What's the primary election say about the Ohio Republican Party?

The Republican Senate primary in Ohio saw the most money ever spent on a race for an open Senate seat in the Buckeye State, and a cutthroat race for the attention and approval of former President Donald Trump — a stark difference from the campaigns of George Voinovich and Rob Portman. However, Gov. Mike DeWine was the victor in the gubernatorial primary, looked at as a member of the “country club conservatives,” despite receiving less than half the cast votes.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy