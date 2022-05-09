ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Youth Bureau seeking lifeguards for summer program

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Youth Bureau is looking for lifeguards and pool managers for the summer program, as well as a certified water safety instructor to teach swim lessons. Certifications in CPR and AED are required, and instructors must have completed a water...

www.wktv.com

Romesentinel.com

Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
WTOL 11

Toledo needs more lifeguards to open city pools

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer is right around the corner and Toledo city officials have said they intend to open the city's pools on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend. But to do that, officials are asking for help from the public. To open the city's six public swimming pools,...
TOLEDO, OH
WKTV

CVA becomes part of Connected Community Schools

ILION, N.Y. – Central Valley Academy in Ilion has joined the growing group of Connected Community Schools offering tools and services for kids and parents throughout the Mohawk Valley. The organization’s mission is to help ensure families’ basic needs are met so students can focus on their education....
ILION, NY
Syracuse.com

Choose smaller recycling cart for Syracuse residents (Your Letters)

My recycling blue bin holds approximately 13 U.S. dry gallons. The article “Bye-bye, blue bins: After 30 years, Onondaga County’s recycling icons are becoming relics” (Post-Standard, April 24, 2022) states that Syracuse residents will be issued 95-gallon carts. I checked several area private haulers and they offer customers the choice of two cart sizes, typically 65 or 95 gallons. Many people in the city have smaller property lots and detached single-car garages. With a car in the garage, it will probably be impossible to store and maneuver one or two 95-gallon carts in and out of the garage. So these monstrous carts will need to stand outside. They are an eyesore.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announces charges

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

DETOUR: Popular Oneida County Bridge Being Replaced, Closed Until Fall

You may need to find another way to home or work in Oneida County this summer. A bridge more than 20,000 drivers travel over every day is being replaced. The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of a $5.2 million bridge replacement project in Oneida County. The Judd Road bridge over I-90 in the Town of Whitestown will be torn down and replaced with a new structure.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

4 drug overdoses reported in 1 day in Oneida County

Utica, N.Y. — Oneida County has issued an alert after a recent spike in overdoses last week. Four people overdosed on May 3, county officials said. Three overdoses involved heroin and one involved methamphetamine potentially laced with an opioid, such as fentanyl. Two overdoses happened in Utica, one in Rome and another in Blossvale. Narcan was administered each time and all four people survived, Onondaga County officials said in a news release.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Fire on Park Avenue in Utica

A fire broke out on the second floor of a vacant home on Park Avenue in Utica Tuesday morning. Fire breaks out on second floor of home on Park Avenue in Utica. A fire broke out on the second floor of a vacant home on Park Avenue in Utica Tuesday morning.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police locate missing Mohawk man

MOHAWK, N.Y. - Mohawk Police found a 84-year-old man with dementia Saturday after he was reported missing Friday morning. David Urtz of Mohawk was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Catherine Street in a 2012 gold Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration CCB-3494. Police released information about the...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

City of Utica looking for input on new skate park

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is looking for input on a new skate park planned at Proctor Park. The city is using $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to design and construct the new skate park. A couple of workshops have been held to discuss ideas...
UTICA, NY
KISS 104.1

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
WRAL News

Swim year-round under new, retractable dome at Cary YMCA

Cary, N.C. — The Taylor Family YMCA, located in Cary on 1010 YMCA Drive, is opening the swimming season under a new, retractable dome. The "DynaDome," built by Clancy & Theys construction company, replaces an older "bubble" that covered the pools there. It is the first of its kind in the Triangle.
CARY, NC
WKTV

Utica Children's Museum seeks public input on new facility

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Children’s Museum is looking for input from its future visitors as construction continues on the new facility. Museum officials have released a survey asking people what they expect their experience to be like at the museum and why they think it's important to the community.
UTICA, NY

