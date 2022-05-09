Parallel 45 announces Summer 2022 theatre lineup

Parallel 45 Theatre has announced its theatre festival lineup for this summer.

The performances will be done in an outdoor theatre environment. The lineup includes artists from London, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

A list of the shows can be found below:



Carbaret (June 30-July 26): The 1966 musical with book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The play is set in the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin during the time that the Nazis are rising into power. It follows American writer Clifford Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowels. A film version was released in 1972, which was directed by Bob Fosse, and starred Liza Minnelli and Michael York. Parallel 45’s performance will be directed by Kit McKay

The Crucible (July 15-July 24): The 1953 play written by Arthur Miller. The play takes place during the Salem Witch trials of the 17 th century. It was adapted into a film in 1957, which was directed by Raymond Rouleau. Another film version was released in 1996, which was directed by Nicholas Hytner, and starred Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder. Parallel 45's performance will be directed by Michael Burditt Norton.

Alice: A Rock Musical (July 28-July 31): A parody of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland . The play tells the origin story of the Queen of Hearts. It also features an angsty soundtrack of the 90s. Parallel 45's performance will be directed by Daniel Lendzian.

Middle school and high school students will be able to audition for roles in Alice: A Rock Musical . More information on auditions can be found here . Parallel 45 will also have summer camps for kids to learn more about acting. More information on the summer camps can be found here .

“This summer, we are delighted to welcome a set of brilliant professional designers, technicians, actors, and managers who will join us from all over the country to bring bold, brash, and wildly fun productions to our Traverse City audience,” said Kit McKay, Parallel 45 Artistic Director. “Come to the theatre ready for an adventure – because this team is ready to launch an epically fun and festive summer season.”

More information on the performances can be found at Parallel 45’s website .

