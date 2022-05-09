ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham are in pole position to sign Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer this summer if Arsenal cannot convince the in-form striker to commit to a new contract amid concerns about game time

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

West Ham are ready to take advantage of Eddie Nketiah's contract stand-off with Arsenal and will move for him if there is no resolution.

Nketiah has pushed Arsenal towards Champions League qualification with two goals against Leeds on Sunday and two more in a win over Chelsea. His popularity is soaring with fans, who do not want to see a homegrown player leave this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also made a plea to Nketiah after the win over Leeds, saying that they 'absolutely adore him' but the prospect of him leaving is increasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279TtN_0fYEjY7B00
West Ham are ready to take advantage of Eddie Nketiah's contract stand-off with Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tf89_0fYEjY7B00
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (right) is keen to keep the striker, who is out of contract this summer

Nketiah's representatives have had two rounds of talks with Arsenal and another meeting is planned to see if they can find a way forward around how much game time he will get.

A number of clubs are on alert but West Ham are understood to be in pole position to pounce for the 22-year-old.

David Moyes, who is also a fan of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, is desperate to add more goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fx5cW_0fYEjY7B00
But David Moyes' West Ham are understood to be in pole position to pounce for the 22-year-old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfHjB_0fYEjY7B00
Moyes, who is also a fan of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, is desperate to add more goals

He wanted to sign Luis Diaz in January and is interested in Benfica's Darwin Nunez but the Uruguayan will move to a Champions League side this summer — there is interest in him from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are also keen on Nunez, and they have been tracking Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for more than 12 months.

With Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the Emirates, Calvert-Lewin had been identified as a candidate to take his position in the squad.

Daily Mail

West Ham are eyeing a move for Ollie Watkins this summer... with Aston Villa open to selling as long as they make a profit on £33m man with Steven Gerrard looking to rebuild his squad

West Ham believe they have a strong chance of landing Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins as Steven Gerrard plans an overhaul of his squad this summer. Watkins is a prominent target for the Hammers after two useful campaigns with Villa. The 26-year-old, signed for £33million from Brentford in summer 2020,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

De Bruyne has been a huge success, Sancho still needs time to settle, while Werner hasn't hit the heights Chelsea expected - £51m Erling Haaland is the sixth most expensive transfer from the Bundesliga to the Premier League... so how have the others fared?

Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland is only the sixth most expensive signing when a player moves from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. While the amount City will give to Borussia Dortmund for the services of one of the hottest commodities in world football is likely to rise, the initial £51million outlay sees Haaland rank behind the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in terms of the fee paid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They got him for £51m... he's probably worth £150m': Man City's capture of Erling Haaland shows how well club conduct transfer business, insists 'excited' Micah Richards - and says he expects Norway star to add 'something different' next season

Micah Richards struggled to contain his excitement at Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and said it demonstrates just how well City do their transfer business. The Premier League leaders - who extended their lead over Liverpool back to three points after Kevin De Bruyne scored all the goals in their 4-1 victory at Wolves - announced on Tuesday they had signed the Norway striker ahead of next season in a £51million deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

