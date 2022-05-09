ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Boehly will be told to fix Chelsea's leaky defence during his first transfer window as their new owner... with the club set to revisit their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde during the close season

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will be told the bulk of Chelsea's summer budget should be used to rebuild the club's defence.

Boehly's takeover at Stamford Bridge is expected to be ratified by the Government and Premier League before the end of the month, at which point the new owners — who include financial firm Clearlake Capital and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss — will have to hit the ground running in terms of player recruitment.

The new owners will make substantial funds available to improve the squad during their first transfer window in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LZzz_0fYEjThY00
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will be told to rebuild the club's defence this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cSQU_0fYEjThY00
Defenders Antonio Rudiger (right) and Andreas Christensen (left) are set to leave for free

And the American-Swiss consortium will immediately be advised that signing defensive reinforcements should be a priority.

Antonio Rudiger is leaving to join Real Madrid while Andreas Christensen is set to join Barcelona — both on free transfers.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso's futures at Chelsea are also uncertain, with at least one of the two expected to depart. Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is a long-term target for Chelsea, with the club set to revisit their interest during the close season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShpsT_0fYEjThY00
The futures of Cesar Azpilicueta (left) and Marcos Alonso (right) at Chelsea are also uncertain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzH7v_0fYEjThY00
The club are set to revisit interest in long-term target Jules Kounde during the close season

Signing right back Reece James — and midfielder Mason Mount — to contract extensions will also be a priority for Boehly.

Meanwhile, chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are expected to continue at Chelsea under the new regime.

Sportsmail reported last week that the pair — two of Roman Abramovich's closest allies — were expected to stay at the club if Boehly's bid was success.

And now the US tycoon is officially Chelsea's owner-in-waiting, American Buck and Russian Granovskaia are set to be offered the chance to stay at the club once the Abramovich era has come to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufgqy_0fYEjThY00
Signing Reece James (right) and Mason Mount (left) to contract extensions will be a priority
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49csek_0fYEjThY00
Chairman Bruce Buck (left) and director Marina Granovskaia (right) are expected to continue

Daily Mail

Former Manchester United player and coach Michael Carrick is a surprise managerial candidate for Lincoln City - with League One side on the hunt for a new boss after Michael Appleton's exit

Michael Carrick is a shock contender for the vacant head coach's job at League One club Lincoln City. The former Manchester United midfielder is looking for his first full-time managerial job and is emerging as a candidate for the role at Sincil Bank. Carrick has coached extensively at Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea need a 'miracle' for Mateo Kovacic to be fit for the FA Cup final against Liverpool, insists Thomas Tuchel... after midfielder hobbled off with ankle injury following HORROR lunge which saw Leeds winger Dan James sent off in Blues' 3-0 win

Thomas Tuchel admits it will take a 'miracle' for Mateo Kovacic to be fit for Saturday's FA Cup final after he hobbled off with an ankle injury following Dan James' horror tackle. Leeds winger James was sent off for his 24th-minute studs-up lunge on the Chelsea midfielder, who had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
