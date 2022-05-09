ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United delete social media update about Erik ten Hag's success with Ajax in the Eredivisie title race... as angry fans berate Twitter post after their dismal Premier League season hit new low with Brighton loss

By Chris Wheeler
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United were forced to delete a social media post about new manager Erik ten Hag on Monday in the face of a backlash from angry fans.

United linked the tweet to a story on the club website praising Ten Hag for keeping Ajax four points clear of rivals PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch title race.

Erik ten Hag's side maintained their advantage in a dramatic afternoon in the race for the Eredivisie title.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3E6B_0fYEjQ3N00
Manchester United removed a post about incoming manager Erik Ten Hag's fortunes with Ajax
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1CBe_0fYEjQ3N00
Fans fumed at the post hours after news of CEO Richard Arnold's revised social media strategy

However, many fans were furious to see United highlighting Ajax's success after their own team's horrendous season hit a new low in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brighton.

The post was deleted from the club's Twitter feed just hours after it emerged that new chief executive Richard Arnold wants to improve United's social media strategy.

It came under fire in November when former Old Trafford favourite Gary Neville accused the club of 'creating robots' after United's media CEO Phil Lynch revealed that the players' social media posts are based on 'fan sentiment graphs'.

Arnold has overseen a number of changes since succeeding Ed Woodward in February, and that is expected to continue throughout the club in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKv2j_0fYEjQ3N00
Ajax drew 2-2 at AZ in the Eredivisie on Sunday and are four points clear with two games left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NMrr_0fYEjQ3N00
Some supporters felt the tweet was poorly-timed after United lost 4-0 at Brighton on Saturday

As well as appointing Ten Hag - who is expected to be joined by his Ajax No..2 Mitchell van der Gaag - the number of players leaving Old Trafford this summer could run into double figures.

Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have also vacated key scouting positions, while chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge is working his notice.

United have no plans to appoint a replacement for Judge with football director John Murtough taking overall leadership of the recruitment process assisted by technical director Darren Fletcher.

Daily Mail

