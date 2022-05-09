ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Autopsy finds Raleigh woman was stabbed 16 times

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released an autopsy last week showing that Christina Matos, who was found dead in her Raleigh apartment in April 2021, had been stabbed 16 times in the neck...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
Mount Airy News

Man found dead sitting on lawnmower

A local man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. The sheriff, in a statement released late Monday, said deputies from his office responded to a call of “an unresponsive patient setting (sic) on a lawnmower,” in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the man was dead.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged after fatal daytime park shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said. Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson told Nexstar’s WNCN that officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WSPA 7News

NC man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members. News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse. Police did not know […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Names released in two deadly Rocky Mount shootings

WRAL News has learned the names of the victims in two fatal shootings that happened hours apart on Saturday in Rocky Mount. Rodrick Battle leaves behind two young children, a boy and a girl. Lashawn Evans died in a separate Saturday night shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy