Premier League

Carlos Tevez will contribute to former team-mates Mark Noble's farewell party at the London Stadium as West Ham pay tribute to their retiring skipper, 35, at home against Man City on Sunday

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Carlos Tevez will lead a star-studded cast in wishing Mark Noble a happy retirement as the West Ham captain prepares to hang up his boots.

Hammers officials are putting the finishing touches to plans for their tributes to commemorate their outgoing captain, including a host of celebratory projects at the London Stadium this Sunday - which could yet clash with Manchester City's title winning party.

And Sportsmail has learned that West Ham cult hero Tevez has agreed to be part of the club's tributes to Noble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTmYo_0fYEjLsy00
Carlos Tevez (right) will lead a stellar cast in wishing Mark Noble (right) a happy retirement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKe5Y_0fYEjLsy00
West Ham captain and midfielder Noble is set to hang up his boots at the end of this season

It is understood the Argentinian has already pre-recorded footage linked to the scheduled festivities for Noble, who has made 548 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2004, ahead of his retirement during a visit to England last month.

Tevez' contribution is likely to be part of one of the various video packages West Ham are compiling for their captain, though it is understood the footage will not be aired during the clash against City on Sunday.

Tevez spent just one year at West Ham, joining in August 2006 - but he remains a hero among Hammers fans for scoring the winner at Old Trafford on the final day of the season, a goal that famously kept the club in the Premier League.

He went on to join Manchester United later that summer before controversially signing for rivals Manchester City in 2009 - and remains one of the most recognisable figures of the Premier League era.

In addition to Tevez' contribution, the Hammers will pay tribute to Noble ahead of, and after, this Sunday's game versus Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32j4zG_0fYEjLsy00
Defender Ben Johnson won the club's young player of the year award for the second successive year - and the club revealed on Monday the gong will now be named after Noble

If results go their way this week, City could be crowed Premier League champions at the London Stadium which could compromise West Ham's post-match arrangements for Noble.

However, there is confidence that any title celebrations will not cause too much disruption to Noble's occasion , which will see a 'MN16' fan mosaic, three floating banners across the pitch and a reunion of the 35-year-old's former West Ham team-mates on the pitch.

It is likely that both teams will give Noble a guard of honour before the game, though that is dependent on Noble starting the match.

The club also revealed on Monday night that they have renamed the young player of the year award - that has been won by Ben Johnson for the second successive year - after Noble.

Noble has spent his entire career at West Ham - but spent brief loan spells at Ipswich and Hull.

