FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested at an Alpharetta hotel in a drug bust over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alpharetta police said they were called out to Extended Stay Hotel about an assault. Police got to the hotel and got a warrant to search James Cotton’s hotel room. The police dog, K9 Raider, did a narcotics sniff deployment and police found 29 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Cocaine and 11.3 ounces of Marijuana.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO