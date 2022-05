It’s hard to not think about J.C. Jackson when you watch and read about Patriots draft pick Jack Jones. Like Jackson, Jones is a physical, ball-hawking cornerback who doesn’t look particularly fast on his college tape. The Arizona State product is always around the ball and competes to stick with receivers in man coverage, but gives up his fair share of big plays. Furthermore, Jones, like Jackson, endured off-field issues, including legal woes, in college that caused his draft stock to plummet. (You can click here to read about those.)

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO