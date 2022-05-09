ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Local Cookbook Offers Multiple Sustainable Recipes

KHON2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu (KHON2) – Written by Candes and Poet Gentry, a new cookbook titled ‘Eat Pono’ shares homemade recipes that offer sustainable and healthy dishes. “My 9-year-old son, Poet, was actually the inspiration for writing the cookbook. Poet has inspired me to see the...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

5.11 Tactical Honolulu Honors Frontline Workers With A Big Celebration

Honolulu (KHON2) – 5.11 Tactical Honolulu store is inviting the community to honor frontline workers with a storewide celebration. 5.11 Tactical is honoring Hawaii first responders with storewide discounts and activities. “We are having our annual 5.11 Days celebration on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2pm. 5.11 Days...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Filipino Community Center in Waipahu hosts the Filipino Fiesta on Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Filipino Community (FilCom) Center in Waipahu is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It's kicking off its celebration on Saturday, May 14 by hosting the 30th annual Filipino Fiesta and 10th Flores de Mayo. "Sama-samang Muli, Saring-saring saya!" is this year’s theme, which translates to “Together again, with...
WAIPAHU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seoul Tofu House is home to nearly a dozen varieties of mouthwatering soondobu and other traditional Korean food. It is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic meals. The delicious dishes, including their renowned soups, come out quickly and bubbling hot. Their menu allows you to choose between different combos which come with meat, soup, rice, and banchan. You can also adjust the spice level to fit your liking.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is coming soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Second Annual Kauai Poke Festival is a little over two weeks away. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Getting us ready for the big event is none other than “Poke Master” himself Chef Sam Choy.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Daiso to open new location on the Big Island, its fourth Hawaii location

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island. Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cookbook#A Better Place#Food Drink#Poet Gentry#Farmers Market
honolulumagazine.com

Your Weekend: The Best Family Fun in Honolulu for May 12–18, 2022

It’s a night at the museum—Bishop Museum—on Friday, May 13. Take the ʻohana and get an after-hours look at the historic museum and its permanent and rotating exhibits. There will be live music on the lawn, too. $20 general, $10 kama‘āina, $5 ages 4–17, free for...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travelblog.org

Highlights of Kailua-Kona on the Hawaiian Island, Big Island

Highlights of Kailua-Kona on the Hawaiian Island, Big Island. Looking for a peaceful beach to unwind, heal spiritually, and soak up some sun, ushered me to Kailua-Kona on the Big Island Hawaii. Kona pleasantly surprised me. The island vibe captured my heart immediately. Now, it is my favorite destination. Royal Kona Resort became my home away from home on my first trip. I chose this hotel because it had all the amenities I sought. This way I would not have to leave the resort. However, the charming, historical mile long stretch of Ali’i Drive drew me out. Strolling the coastline, smelling the ocean breeze, listening to the waves, bird watching, and taking in the shops kept me on the go. The evenings gave way to downtime to enjoy the beach, pool, lagoon, and amazing sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Most restaurants close before 9pm, so plan your dinner accordingly.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Surfer slams the brakes at Ala Moana Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Yet another shot from last week’s epic south shore swell. Check out this guy slamming the brakes coming out of the Bowl, powering that big board around. Thanks to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

On first day of required reservations at Diamond Head, many showed up without one

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head State Monument’s new reservation system made its debut Thursday morning. And despite lots of advance notice, the change surprised many out-of-state visitors. Nearly 40% of visitors who showed up at Diamond Head State Monument Thursday morning did not have reservations, creating a bottleneck at...
HONOLULU, HI
Abby Joseph

The 4 Best Places to Visit in Hawaii

Hawaii is a truly unique place. As America's 50th state, it is a collection of eight islands in the Pacific Ocean, offering visitors a diverse range of experiences. From its white-sand beaches and lush vegetation to its vibrant culture and traditions, Hawaii has something to offer everyone. And with its year-round warm climate, it's no wonder that Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed adventure, Hawaii is sure to not disappoint. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head to the Islands of Aloha today.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tiny trucks appear to be a growing trend in Hawaii

Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment. Maui police make 3 arrests in connection with series of intentionally set brush fires. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy