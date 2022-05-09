ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives still without leads in 2006 murder of beloved teacher Clifton Harris Jr.

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nearly 16 years after beloved teacher Clifton Harris Jr. was found dead in his parked car along “the Battery,” detectives are still searching for suspects.

On August 19, 2006, at approximately 3:30 in the morning, Charleston Police Department officers responded to Murray Blvd. in reference to a vehicle blocking traffic and possible gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Harris slumped over in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Harris was a well-respected fifth-grade teacher at First Baptist Church School where he taught history for 30 years. He was well known in the Charleston community and had been known to frequent The Battery at night.

As detectives worked on the case, they determined that due to the vehicle’s final location, it was likely that Harris was attempting to flee from his killer before being shot numerous times.

Detectives were left to wonder whether this was an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

Both the crime scene and evidence were analyzed and more than a dozen individuals were interviewed, but no suspect was ever named. Detectives have also been unable to locate any eyewitnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Charleston Police at 607-6787 or Crime Stoppers at 554-1111 .

