The Philadelphia Phillies will have one of their top starting pitchers back on the mound when they open up a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. Zack Wheeler will get the ball at Dodger Stadium after a short stint on the COVID-19 list. On Sunday, Wheeler was given that specific injured list designation, so it’s safe to assume the soon-to-be 32-year-old did not test positive for the virus. The more likely scenario is he potentially came into some kind of contact with someone who tested positive or was around someone that did.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO