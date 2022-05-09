ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Las Vegas man ticketed for disorderly conduct after climbing Renaissance Center in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after he was caught climbing the Renaissance...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE

