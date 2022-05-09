ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain Sports Hall of Fame: Dan Matos came from a line of wrestlers and stood out the most

By Mark Perez-Krywany
Morning Journal
 2 days ago

Learning from his older brothers at home, Dan Matos wrestled for Southview and Lorain high schools. Being the youngest to his older brothers, he learned the techniques to become a 20-0 wrestler his senior year at 98...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Amherst celebrates athletes playing sports in college

Amherst loves their Comets. On May 9, Amherst came together in Marion L. Steele High School to celebrate its student-athletes heading to the next level to play college sports. “The fact that everybody in here is one big family. It is insane,” Comets shortstop and Indiana University signee Cassidy Kettleman said. “Everybody is proud of each other for the excellence that you have. to be able to celebrate with everybody is insane.”
AMHERST, OH
27 First News

Major college football scouts attend Warren Harding 'Pro Day'

The Pro Day featured dozens of young Raiders competing in speed and agility drills. Major college football scouts attend Warren Harding …. Mercy Health nurses honored with tree planting in …. Cadillac Drive in Boardman to close for repairs. Gerald McMannis sentenced in Beaver Twp. stabbing …. Warren Harding sends...
STRUTHERS, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain Sports Hall of Fame: Wayne Ross was a program builder

Wayne Ross’s coaching career at Clearview started in 1967 as an assistant to the varsity football team. In 1970, Ross took over the head coaching position and began re-building the program. From there, he built a Lakeland Conference Champion Program. Clearview was the smallest school in the Lakeland Conference,...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Lorain, OH
Sports
City
Lorain, OH
Morning Journal

Morning Journal Baseball Top of the Crop for May 10

4: (4) Elyria Catholic (12-5) 5: (6) North Ridgeville (14-5) Watch list: Wellington (9-6), Amherst (10-11), Brookside (6-7), Open Door (8-6), Olmsted Falls (8-9) Crop comments: Things remained more stable in this week’s Crop. Westlake remains on top despite Avon’s 11-game winning streak. … The Demons’ offense is no joke, as they drew only a nine seed for the OHSAA tournament, with Avon drawing a two seed in the same Brunswick District. Prediction: Westlake will outperform its seed number and make it to the district final at the minimum … Elyria (D-I, 7-seed, Cleveland District) is still ranked No. 3. The Pioneers’ competition in Mingo Bay acted as a weighted factor in their ranking. It also helps when you have Nic Chernitsky making history with Avon’s Gavin Ehrhardt by throwing no-hitters on the same day. … That means the GLC’s Elyria Catholic (D-III, 3-seed, Copley) and North Ridgeville (D-I, 11-seed, Brunswick), another SWC team on an 11-game winning streak, stay at No. 4 and move up a spot to No. 5, respectively. … Columbia (D-IV, 2-seed, Medina) drops a spot in a tough crop. The good news is the Raiders got Cody Davis back in the lineup, a boost to the hopes of repeating as district champs. … The only other team to move up was Avon Lake (D-I, 10-seed, Strongsville). … Keystone (D-II, 18-seed, North Ridgeville) narrowly kept its grip on the final spot. Also factoring into the rationale for Keystone was the Wildcats’ ability to hang tough with North Ridgeville until the sixth inning of a 14-6 loss May 5, with the two teams tied 5-apiece going into the sixth. Bert Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are getting some players further seasoning and saving arms for the weekend gave us a glimpse at the promising core that he has in place for the next couple of seasons.
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Junior College#Pan American#Combat#Lorain High School#Southview High School#All American
27 First News

Howland junior claims conference title in high jump

Howland junior Connor Durig won the event with a jump 6 feet 4 inches. Howland junior claims conference title in high jump. Major college football scouts attend Warren Harding …. Eastwood Mall hosts job fair. Mercy Health nurses honored with tree planting in …. Cadillac Drive in Boardman to close...
WARREN, OH
The Daily Record

NCAC Baseball Tournament: previewing The College of Wooster's road to a title

The College of Wooster baseball team (27-12, 12-6 North Coast Athletic Conference) is off to VA Memorial Stadium for this week’s double-elimination NCAC Tournament. Wooster, seeded third, meets up with second-seeded Wittenberg University (27-10, 14-4 NCAC) in Thursday’s 8 p.m. contest. NCAC champion Denison University (29-8, 16-2 NCAC) opens the tournament against fourth-seeded DePauw University (21-15, 12-6 NCAC), winners of 11 straight, at 3 p.m.
WOOSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy