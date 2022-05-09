ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

‘Sick individual’: Darlington County woman’s dog found dead, apparently shot, mutilated

By Jack Bilyeu, Kevin Accettulla
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxeNt_0fYEhqsZ00

Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County woman’s dog was found dead in Chesterfield County after going missing from the Timberchase community of Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

George was a 10-month-old English Bulldog and a beloved pet. On Friday, the fence to his backyard washed out and he went missing. On Saturday, he was found three miles away in Chesterfield County, shot and killed on the side of the road.

Trial to start in slaying of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead

The dog appeared to be shot and mutilated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caroline Perry and Shannon Simmons, George’s owners, said they were on a cruise when it happened. Simmons’ mother and sister were watching the house when he went missing. They found empty cans of dog food around the yard, which they believe someone used to lure him away from the house.

“They castrated him,” Perry said. “They cut all his genitals off and there are no other marks on him. This is some sick individual that’s loose.”

“He was so sweet,” Simmons said. “He brought such joy to us.”

According to neighbors, this isn’t the first time a pet was killed under mysterious circumstances. Jon Griffin shared images of his Chihuahua, Nugget, who he said was poisoned in February.

“He acted more and more lethargic, didn’t have any energy,” Griffin said. “He started laying around, then throwing up and having diarrhea, and then he passed.”

Shannon Jordan said her dog, Biscuit, was shot and killed while playing in the front yard in February. Simmons and Perry believe all of the incidents are connected.

LaGrange man arrested on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges

“I just hope they find who did this because this behavior seems like it’s escalating,” Perry said. “I’m worried for the children and the elderly. I just don’t know what’s next. In a matter of a couple months, they’ve already killed three animals.”

In the meantime, residents are using extreme caution. Griffin said he’s keeping a close eye on his other dog, Hank.

“Cruelty to animals is just one of the hardest things,” Griffin said. “It’s really hard on me because if something happened to Hank, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Police: 6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in the greater Atlanta area has left three people dead and three others wounded. Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot Sunday night at a condominium complex near Clarkston in an eastern suburb of Atlanta. A police spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 911 callers […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
State
Georgia State
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime#Chihuahua Nugget
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

South Carolina woman left with ‘nothing but the bone’ on her arm after pit bull attack

A South Carolina woman was left with “nothing but the bone” on her arm following a pit bull attack last month, a court has heard. Kyleen Waltman, 21, was walking down a street in Honea Path, Abbeville County, on 21 March when she was badly mauled by three pit bulls.Recalling what he and his deputies saw after the attack on Ms Waltman in court on Thursday, Abbeville County sheriff’s investigator Lt Jeffrey Hines said her injuries were among the worst he had seen.“She had bites from the top of her head to the bottom of her feet, including her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy