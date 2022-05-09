ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona execution on track after court challenges fail

By BOB CHRISTIE - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The planned execution of an Arizona man remained on track Monday after two last-minute court efforts ended without decisions that would sidetrack the state from putting 66-year-old Clarence Dixon to death. Early in the day, the state Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower court...

