Ray W. Scott, who transformed bass fishing from a tranquil, mainly southern pastime into a multibillion dollar industry, passed away Sunday, May 8, at his home in Pintlala, Ala. He was 88 years old. Scott’s vision to build bass fishing into a sport worthy of television coverage led him to create the first bass fishing tournament trail in 1967. The following year, he founded B.A.S.S.—an acronym for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society—and launched Bassmaster, the membership magazine that would eventually attract as many as 650,000 subscribers.

