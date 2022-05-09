Rocky Mount suspect hid gun inside body cavity at jail, deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount robbery suspect faces additional weapons charges after the officers who booked him found a loaded gun in his groin area, authorities said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Rocky Mount Police charged Turkise Petway with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

Petway was brought to the Nash County Detention Center on April 29 on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting armed robbery.

Authorities said he was placed in the facility’s Tek-84 body scanner, which can detect any illegal contraband hidden in their clothing or body cavities.

The scan picked up the loaded revolver in his groin area, deputies said. An X-ray image showed the gun inside Petway’s body.

Detention officers retrieved the handgun, and Rocky Mount Police Department officers returned to take possession of the firearm.

The sheriff’s office says it used COVID relief funds last year to purchase the scanner for $150,000.

