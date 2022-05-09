ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kurt Cobain guitar on block by Colts for mental health cause

 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spent years putting together his expansive guitar collection. On Monday, he announced one of his prized possessions — the Fender Mustang electric guitar used by the late Kurt Cobain — will be auctioned off to help...

