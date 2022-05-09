Kurt Cobain guitar on block by Colts for mental health cause

Leave it to Dolly Parton to somehow still to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after initially declining the nomination. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's class of new inductees which includes Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The musically diverse lineup of artists includes those that have shaped cultural soundscape over the past several decades — spanning the genres of rap, country, synthpop, soul and obviously rock. This marks the first year that Parton, Richie and Simon were all nominated with Eminem having the extra special distinction of getting the honor during his very first year of eligibility.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO