The NBA and Tiffany & Co. on Thursday unveiled six NBA postseason trophies designed in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon. The six trophies are named after NBA legends and continue the NBA’s and Tiffany’s 45-year relationship, dating back to the first Larry O’Brien Trophy that was designed and manufactured in 1977 and named after O’Brien, the NBA’s third commissioner, in 1984. Tiffany also has made the NBA’s conference championship trophies since 2001 and the Bill Russell Trophy for the NBA Finals MVP since 2005 and in 2009 was named after the Boston Celtics center who won a record 11 NBA Championships in 13 seasons.

NBA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO