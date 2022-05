West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Erling Haaland is "a quality player, an unbelievable striker" - but he does not think he is the right fit for Manchester City. Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio thinks City's style of play will make it difficult for Haaland to profit in the way he does for current side Borussia Dortmund.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO