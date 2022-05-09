ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pro-Kremlin forces in Ukraine boast they are set to rebuild Mariupol... and turn it into a holiday resort

By Josh White
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The head of Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine has promised to transform the all-but-destroyed city of Mariupol into a ‘resort’.

Denis Pushilin, the thuggish leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, made the far-fetched promise despite Ukrainian soldiers still holding out underneath the Azovstal steel plant.

‘Russia is here for ever and you are finally home. Now this is the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic for ever. No one will take it away from us’, he said on a visit to mark Victory Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foO9J_0fYEgKbw00
Denis Pushilin, the thuggish leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, made the far-fetched promise at a Victory Day ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRx6r_0fYEgKbw00
A giant black and orange ribbon – a symbol used for the country’s celebrations to mark the end of the Second World War – was carried through the city

A giant black and orange ribbon – a symbol used for the country’s celebrations to mark the end of the Second World War – was carried through the city by troops.

‘We have strength, we have opportunities, we have the support of the biggest, beautiful country,’ he said according to Russian news agency TASS.

Apparently in reference to the city’s wrecked infrastructure and industry, he said the settlement could in the future be turned into a ‘resort’ to help bring jobs and prosperity back.

‘Now the main task is to liberate all of our lands, to start rebuilding cities,’ he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itZpF_0fYEgKbw00
A 300-meter long ribbon is carried through the streets of Mariupol during the celebrations of the Victory Day today

At the same time, Kyiv called on the UN Human Rights Council to review the ‘continuously deteriorating’ situation across Ukraine, including in Mariupol.

Ukraine said Russian forces were conducting ‘storming operations’ on the Azovstal plant.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has already declared victory over the city, but control of the steel plant would be a symbolic achievement.

Putin publicly told the military not to storm it to avoid loss of Russian lives but those orders have either been ignored or privately rescinded, with raids ongoing in the steel mill’s network of underground tunnels where Ukrainian fighters are holding out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaiWn_0fYEgKbw00
Kyiv has called on the UN Human Rights Council to review the ‘continuously deteriorating’ situation across Ukraine, including in Mariupol. Pictured, Victory Day in the city today

Viktoria Andreyeva, a 46-year-old history teacher, said: ‘There’s lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can’t.’

Meanwhile, Russian missile strikes blasted the vital Black Sea port of Odesa yesterday, destroying a luxury beachfront hotel.

Three cruise missiles fired from warships hit the city during a surprise visit by European Council president Charles Michel, who had to stop talks with Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal and rush to a bomb shelter.

No staff or guests were staying at the now destroyed Grand Pettine Hotel at the time and no casualties were reported.

It was the third day in a row air strikes have hit the coastal city.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Denis Pushilin
Person
Denys Shmyhal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Black Sea#Pro Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian#Tass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy