ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Imagine how the situation would be if we were not that close?': Jurgen Klopp admits he is enjoying the thrill of the title chase... as Liverpool boss claims the Premier League would be boring if his side couldn't keep up with Man City

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liverpool fans have a reputation for making banners and the latest one to gain prominence bears three simple words: imagine being us.

Jurgen Klopp, however, found himself putting a twist on that message on Monday, as he dealt with the fallout from Pep Guardiola's Sunday snipe. If, as the Manchester City manager claimed, everyone 'wants Liverpool to win', the German was entitled to ask: imagine life without us?

Guardiola doesn't often find himself in positions where a title race is undecided with three games to play. When he wins, he tends to dominate — three Bundesligas with Bayern Munich were landed by a minimum of 10 points, two of his three Premier Leagues with City were won by double figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i48og_0fYEgIqU00
Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League would be boring if Liverpool were not in contention
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWwaD_0fYEgIqU00
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that 'everybody supports Liverpool'

But here are Liverpool, still snapping away. Yes, they are three points behind and yes, Monday evening's trip to Aston Villa has the potential to come with huge headaches, not least as the home fans will create an atmosphere that shows they have no affinity for Klopp's team whatsoever.

'I live in Liverpool so, yes, here a lot of people want us to win the league — that's true,' said Klopp. 'But even here it's probably only 50 per cent because the other people (Evertonians) were involved in another fight, at least until yesterday (at Leicester).

'I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us, I don't know that. It is not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there… it is actually the opposite! But maybe he knows more about that than me.'

Perhaps, then, Guardiola's irritation could be viewed as a backhanded compliment? He wouldn't have brought Liverpool into the conversation if he wasn't worried, he wouldn't have mentioned them if things were all going City's way and they were out on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvheA_0fYEgIqU00
Klopp said only 50 per cent of fans support Liverpool because Evertonians are in another fight

Yet what would we be talking about if this battle wasn't taking place? Klopp had empathy for his counterpart, as he understands better than most how things can get said in the heat of the moment after a game. What it told him more than anything, though, is that the race is very much on.

'I think we could take it as a backhanded compliment — if he means it,' said Klopp, whose demeanour was bubbly on Monday lunchtime. 'Imagine how the situation would be if we were not that close? Imagine that situation! Then the interviews would be boring like, 'Whatever!'

'You have to make sure there is some excitement and there is an exciting battle for who stays in the league and who qualifies for the Champions League. We all feel the tension, we can't say we don't.

'After the Tottenham game, it's not like I thought, 'Great!'. But before you can deal with your emotions, you face 20 cameras. That is what Pep did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHuSP_0fYEgIqU00
 Liverpool boss claims league would be boring if his side couldn't keep up with the champions

'Whatever I said in the last press conference, he (Guardiola) probably thought he has to make this point. You know much better than I do it is not the case (that everyone supports Liverpool). Nothing that Pep said will change our situation. It's all absolutely fine.'

Those who anticipated Klopp might still be feeling a hangover from Saturday night, irascible after dropping points against Antonio Conte's team, were wrong. Setting the tone was important for the final slog and he couldn't have shown any more positivity.

Whether that would have been the case six hours later, after Bayern Munich's interest in Sadio Mane emerged, is debatable. Klopp is very familiar with how Bayern recruit players and this has all the hallmarks of them being confident they will get their man.

At the moment, that situation is beyond Liverpool's control. The only thing that matters is the showdown with Aston Villa and Klopp explained at great length as to how the weekend's results — and the emotions they generated — could be controlled.

'It is very easy to describe our situation and there are obviously difficult perspectives,' said Klopp, who again said Steven Gerrard had all the qualities required to succeed him at Anfield one day. 'We drew, (City) won and the goal difference changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aafQv_0fYEgIqU00
There was frustration for Liverpool against Tottenham but they will aim to respond

'Or you see it as we were six points behind, (City) lost and we won and now we are absolutely flying. We can decide for ourselves how we see it. There are some facts but we are allowed to ignore them. I try to persuade the boys to see it like me.

'Let's just pretend that we won the last game and they lost. It doesn't make the Aston Villa game any easier but it gives you a nicer perspective! I didn't think exactly that after the game but it is possible. We play at 8pm, so it's enough time to create a common view.'

And the over-riding message is that he doesn't think anything is broken in Liverpool's system. He will urge the players to trust the process and keep doing the things they have done that have got them to this point — and allowed them to turn up the heat on City.

'That is how I saw it against Tottenham,' said Klopp. 'So we keep going. Use the good things, delete the bad things.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUu2g_0fYEgIqU00
Klopp will urge his players to keep pushing as they look to increase the pressure on City

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City signing Erling Haaland: 'This transfer will set new levels'

Erling Haaland's impending transfer to Manchester City is filling supporters of the club with excitement, but it is also catching the eye of the club's biggest rivals, including Liverpool. With City competing year after year with Liverpool to win every trophy, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about the potential move. CBS Sports understands an official announcement on the transfer could come in the next day or two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If he goes, I'll be fuming': Angry Liverpool fans react to news that Sadio Mane could join Bayern Munich... as they accuse the Reds of making the Senegalese forward feel 'irrelevant' in comparison to Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fans are unsurprisingly not happy that Sadio Mane has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bayern Munich. Reports in Germany claim that Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met Mane's representatives in Majorca last Friday to discuss a potential move. The news has caused shock among Reds officials and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Antonio Conte
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "I don't think it is possible to win easy. They are a high-quality side. All the things they did put us under pressure. "We have our situation and if you want to win an away game you have to open up spaces. They did really well and we needed time to get in the game and before we got in the game it was 1-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It doesn't guarantee they'll win everything': Jamie Carragher claims signing Erling Haaland will ask lots of tactical questions of Pep Guardiola - but admits the superstar striker is a 'brilliant signing' for Man City

Erling Haaland could upset the balance of Manchester City's team, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. City confirmed the signing of the superstar Norwegian striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund for £51million on a five-year contract worth £385,000-a-week on Monday. And Reds icon Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Manchester City#German#Bundesligas#Bayern Munich#Premier Leagues
Daily Mail

'They got him for £51m... he's probably worth £150m': Man City's capture of Erling Haaland shows how well club conduct transfer business, insists 'excited' Micah Richards - and says he expects Norway star to add 'something different' next season

Micah Richards struggled to contain his excitement at Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and said it demonstrates just how well City do their transfer business. The Premier League leaders - who extended their lead over Liverpool back to three points after Kevin De Bruyne scored all the goals in their 4-1 victory at Wolves - announced on Tuesday they had signed the Norway striker ahead of next season in a £51million deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Yardbarker

Report: Barcelona 'Targeting' Liverpool Strikers Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah But Move For Egyptian Described As 'Complicated'

Mane was linked with Bayern Munich earlier this week with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reportedly keen to make him the Bundesliga club's 'statement transfer' this summer. Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg also claimed that talks in respect of a new contract at Liverpool were 'difficult'. According to Mundo Deportivo (via...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England's punt on rookie coach Brendon McCullum is a gamble but an EXCITING one… he's been one of the most influential figures in world cricket for a decade and is cut from the same cloth as captain Ben Stokes

England will take a punt on Thursday on a rookie with a love of gambling on the horses when they confirm Brendon McCullum as their new Test coach. The New Zealander, as revealed by Sportsmail on Tuesday, is the surprise choice - ahead of the more experienced Gary Kirsten - of Rob Key to join forces with new captain Ben Stokes in what promises to be an all-action, high-octane Test partnership.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray and top Brits may be forced to snub Queen's and play abroad in run-up to Wimbledon amid ATP threat to reduce ranking points for UK tournaments due to ban on Russian and Belarussian players

Top British players may be forced to play abroad rather than at domestic pre-Wimbledon tournaments if threats materialise to reduce or abolish ranking points at UK events this summer. The likes of Andy Murray may try to play on the grass in Germany instead of at home, should the likes...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith implores UK Athletics to retain usage of the London Stadium... as discussions continue with governing body considering cashing in £15m for West Ham ground

Dina Asher-Smith has called for UK Athletics to retain their foothold in the capital amid talks that could see the cash-strapped governing body sell its right to use the London Stadium. It is understood UKA are in discussions around a potential deal to relinquish their occupancy of the London 2012...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy