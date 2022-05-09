ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Candidate finds name left off ballot at early voting site

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsY0y_0fYEfgnb00

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As early voting has gotten underway for the May 24 primary, Channel 2 Action News has heard about several counties having issues.

In South Fulton County, Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston found that names of some of the candidates running for election are missing from some of the ballots.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington told Huddleston that he went to vote, but when he got down to his race, it wasn’t even on the ballot.

“More than just my name wasn’t there. The entire race wasn’t there on the ballot,” Arrington said. “To be excited about voting and ready to vote for myself and you know, to not have that opportunity was frustrating to say the least.”

He told Huddleston that poll workers were able to make corrections to the electronic voting card but people had already been voting there for about a week.

“There were at least 100 people who voted at this location prior to me,” Arrington said. “Apparently at least 29 of them may not have had a full ballot.”

Huddleston checked with Fulton County to see how something like this could happen.

A spokesperson told Huddleston that elections officials were too busy with early voting to do an interview but said recent state redistricting lines have caused some confusion about what races are in which district.

They have been able to sort it out and they are working closely with the secretary of state’s office.

Barbara Williams, who lives in South Fulton County, said she heard about the missing commissioner’s race but said everything seemed fine when she voted.

“It was great. It was very easy. I was in and out in no time,” Williams said. “His name was on the ballot, so there was no problem on that.”

The secretary of state’s office said if Arrington’s race is a close one, any of the candidates can contest it and they would redo the race in a separate election.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen road rage shooting victim thanks ‘God every day’ she’s still alive The Carrollton High School student t believes a higher power kept the bullet from hitting her vital organs

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Indiana House Primary Election Results

Indiana has nine U.S. House seats. A key primary race to watch is in the 1st Congressional District, where seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in a district currently held by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. Mrvan prevailed in the Democratic primary, but his district is a top GOP pick-up target for the fall.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Candidate booted from ballot sues Tennessee GOP

Former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck is taking the GOP to court for booting him from the 5th District primary ballot last month. Republican officials in the state used "secret and irregular means to prevent a FREE and FAIR election" through an unconstitutional “camouflaged residency requirement," he alleged, asking the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee to intervene and put him back on the ballot.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Electronic Voting#Ballots#Channel 2 Action News#Channel 2
Reuters

Colorado clerk accused of voting system breach faces court order

May 3 (Reuters) - A Republican county clerk, accused by Colorado authorities of leading an unauthorized breach of voter data with activists who back former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods, was ordered by a judge to hand over the copied data by Wednesday. Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder last...
POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Second Kia plant coming; Greene stays on the ballot; Backlash over Roe v. Wade

Charles Bullock — Richard B. Russell chair, Political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy — Political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer — Political science professor, Clark Atlanta University. Rick Dent — Vice president, Matrix Communications. The breakdown:. 1. Kia's parent company announced plans...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection

A judge in Georgia on Friday found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself. State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Georgia Official Rules U.S. Representative Greene Can Seek Reelection

WASHINGTON Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to run for reelection, Georgia's secretary of state ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by a group of voters that her comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit for federal office. Georgia's Republican secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This story was updated May 10 at 8:10 a.m. to include voting totals through the end of May 9. Camden County voter Beth Miller received error messages several times last week when she tried to pull up a sample Democratic ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county of […] The post A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Election observers had questions, Mayor Bronson wants answers for irregularities in municipal election process

Mayor Dave Bronson has questions about how the most recent municipal election was handled — questions that were raised by election observers and citizens, questions that were never adequately answered. The mayor has sent a letter to Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones to ask for a forensic audit of the election technology and processes used during the April ballot counting.
ANCHORAGE, AK
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
143K+
Followers
104K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy