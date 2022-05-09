Candidate finds name left off ballot at early voting site

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As early voting has gotten underway for the May 24 primary, Channel 2 Action News has heard about several counties having issues.

In South Fulton County, Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston found that names of some of the candidates running for election are missing from some of the ballots.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington told Huddleston that he went to vote, but when he got down to his race, it wasn’t even on the ballot.

“More than just my name wasn’t there. The entire race wasn’t there on the ballot,” Arrington said. “To be excited about voting and ready to vote for myself and you know, to not have that opportunity was frustrating to say the least.”

He told Huddleston that poll workers were able to make corrections to the electronic voting card but people had already been voting there for about a week.

“There were at least 100 people who voted at this location prior to me,” Arrington said. “Apparently at least 29 of them may not have had a full ballot.”

Huddleston checked with Fulton County to see how something like this could happen.

A spokesperson told Huddleston that elections officials were too busy with early voting to do an interview but said recent state redistricting lines have caused some confusion about what races are in which district.

They have been able to sort it out and they are working closely with the secretary of state’s office.

Barbara Williams, who lives in South Fulton County, said she heard about the missing commissioner’s race but said everything seemed fine when she voted.

“It was great. It was very easy. I was in and out in no time,” Williams said. “His name was on the ballot, so there was no problem on that.”

The secretary of state’s office said if Arrington’s race is a close one, any of the candidates can contest it and they would redo the race in a separate election.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen road rage shooting victim thanks ‘God every day’ she’s still alive The Carrollton High School student t believes a higher power kept the bullet from hitting her vital organs

©2022 Cox Media Group