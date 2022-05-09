ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in vehicle collision at intersection in Tacoma’s West End

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old driver was killed early Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Tacoma at an intersection in the city’s West End neighborhood, according to police.

The collision was reported at about 1:29 a.m. Sunday at South Mildred and South 19th streets, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. She said speed was a factor in the crash. The 19-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was driving south on Mildred when he struck a driver traveling the same direction going into the 19th street intersection.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man in the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fircrest Police Department was the first agency on the scene of the crash. Emergency first responders and Tacoma police also went to the scene.

A witness told police the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger behind the other driver on South Mildred Street when he came up at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass on the left. Police said the older driver in a Toyota RAV4 turned left onto South 19th Street, and the 19-year-old struck his vehicle.

The News Tribune

