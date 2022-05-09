ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frewsburg, NY

One found dead at source in Frewsburg morning fire

By Adam Duke
 2 days ago
FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Frewsburg Fire Department, one person was found dead following a fire that started at 7:27 a.m. on W. Main Street in Frewsburg Monday.

According to the department, Chief Justin Martin was on scene at 7:32 a.m., and said there was heavy fire in the downstairs apartment. One occupant was reportedly found dead at the source of the fire, but all other occupants were accounted for and were able to exit the residence safely.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and reported that the residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No further information was provided, but News 4 will report any updates as they become available.

