Average Kansas City gas price jumps 18 cents in a week

By Heidi Schmidt, Kerri Stowell
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gas prices are on the rise, and experts fear drivers may not see relief anytime soon.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the Kansas City metro is now $3.82, up nearly 18 cents since last week. Drivers are paying 25 cents more a gallon than they did last month.

Those figures are according to GasBuddy, a tech company based in Boston. GasBuddy monitors fuel prices across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Blaming the issue on the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the company believes gas prices will get worse before they get any better.

“If it wasn’t for COVID really altering the game, we’d be in a much better position to weather the storm when Russia invaded Ukraine, but having said that, Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, so even if there wasn’t COVID, oil prices would be spiking now based on the fact that much of the world is sanctioning Russian oil,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy Spokesman said.

DeHaan suggests shopping around to get the lowest price on gas. He said drivers can also reduce speed. Slower speeds will use less gas, allowing you to go a little longer between fillups.

