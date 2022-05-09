ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Board of Education votes to update seclusion and restraint policy

By Leila Mitchell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Board of Education met Monday night and voted to update its seclusion and restraint policy. The changes to the current policy are required under a new law that passed in May 2021. Under the new law, all school districts in Missouri must make the changes by...

