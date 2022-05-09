ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen could fetch $200 million at auction

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pop artist Andy Warhol’s famed 1964 silk-screen of Marilyn Monroe could sell for up to $200 million at auction on Monday, according to pre-sale estimates, a price that would represent a new record for a work by an American. “Shot Stage Blue Marilyn” is one...

