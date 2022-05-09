ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs player had nice gesture for Becky Hammon

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
One San Antonio Spurs player went out of his way this week to support Becky Hammon in her new career endeavor. Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was in attendance on Sunday for the home opener of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces against the Seattle...

Nevada Basketball
Becky Hammon
Larry Brown Sports

