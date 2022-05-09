ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Average price of diesel in Pa. is nearly 70 cents more per gallon than national average

By Marcie Cipriani
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The average price of diesel fuel in Pennsylvania is nearly seventy cents more per gallon than the national average, according to AAA. Watch the full report in the video player above. AAA lists the average price of diesel in Pennsylvania at $6.22...

www.wtae.com

