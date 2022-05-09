ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices In Massachusetts Reach Record High, AAA Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Gas prices in Massachusetts have reached a new record high as the country deals with rising oil prices and nationwide inflation amid tensions overseas.

On Monday, May 9, AAA was reporting that the average price per regular gallon of gas in the Commonwealth has hit $4.39, the highest recorded average price in history.

Likewise, truck drivers are also seeking relief at the pump, as the price of diesel fuel also set a record on May 9 when it hit $6.27 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the price per gallon is up 18 cents from a week ago, 26 cents from a month ago, and $2.86 from May 9, 2021.

Drivers are paying this much on average per gallon of fuel in these counties in Massachusetts:

  • Nantucket: $5.46;
  • Dukes: $5.29;
  • Suffolk: $4.48;
  • Barnstable: $4.45;
  • Norfolk: $4.43;
  • Middlesex: $4.42;
  • Essex: $4.40;
  • Worcester: $4.37;
  • Plymouth: $4.37;
  • Hampshire: $4.36;
  • Franklin: $4.34;
  • Bristol: $4.33;
  • Berkshire: $4.32;
  • Hampden: $4.31.

Nationally, on May 9, the average price per gallon was up to $4.328 per gallon, approaching the record of $4.331 that was set on Friday, March 11.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “These prices are creeping closer to those record-high levels of early March.”

Comments / 5

Paul Henry Nadeau
2d ago

Yes because of the current administration of Biden Harris along with the agenda of the green new deal being shoved through the back door because they could not get the support to come through the front door! Let’s go Brandon!

6
BornUSA
2d ago

Absolutely it's These Democrats that Are Destroying Massachusetts.Vote ALL RED!!!!!

5
