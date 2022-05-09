ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell doesn’t rule out U.S. Senate vote outlawing abortion if GOP takes control

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guYqj_0fYEcagI00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t ruling out bringing a nationwide abortion ban up for a vote, should the U.S. Supreme Court end the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy and his party regains the chamber in the November elections.

The Kentucky Republican was somewhat reserved last week when repeatedly asked by reporters at the Capitol about the impact the court overturning a 50-year-old precedent would have. McConnell argued the real news was about the leak of an initial draft opinion to Politico, not the Republican-nominated justices preparing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

But when asked by USA Today in an interview published over the weekend if a nationwide ban is “worthy of debate,” McConnell said it would be a possibility in a Republican-controlled Senate.

​​”If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area,” McConnell told USA Today. “And if this were the final decision, that was the point that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process.”

“So yeah, it’s possible. It would depend on where the votes were,” McConnell continued.

Iowa’s Joni Ernst expected to bring nationwide abortion ban bill to U.S. Senate

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is expected to introduce a nationwide abortion ban bill in the U.S. Senate, according to The Washington Post.

Ernst’s office did not return a request for comment Monday about what exactly the legislation would entail and whether it would include any exceptions, such as the life of the pregnant person, rape or incest.

Getting any abortion bill through the U.S. Senate is an especially challenging task for either political party due to the legislative filibuster.

McConnell has been an ardent supporter of the procedural hurdle that requires at least 60 senators to agree to cut off debate on a bill and move on to passage.

“We don’t want to break the Senate, and that’s breaking the Senate,” McConnell said May 3. “As far as I’m concerned, if we’re in the majority it will remain the case in perpetuity.”

The legislative filibuster stymied Democrats’ efforts to advance legislation codifying the right to an abortion earlier this year and is expected to stop a similar bill on a procedural vote this week.

Neither political party is forecast to gain the 10 seats necessary to hold a supermajority of 60 senators following this year’s midterm elections, making it highly unlikely Congress passes legislation addressing abortion in the near future.

Several left-leaning Democrats have called for their party to tweak or do away with the legislative filibuster.

But other Democrats like Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III have both repeatedly rejected the idea, and several other Democrats have expressed concerns about what legislation Republicans would pass once they’re back in the majority.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter Monday, rebuking Republicans in state legislatures for advancing bills to restrict when and how women can access abortion services.

“Republican state legislators across the country are already advancing extreme new laws, seeking to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care, ban abortion entirely with no exceptions, and even charge women with murder who exercise their right to choose,” Pelosi wrote.

“These draconian measures could even criminalize contraceptive care, in vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care, dragging our nation back to a dark time decades into the past.”

The post McConnell doesn’t rule out U.S. Senate vote outlawing abortion if GOP takes control appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joni Ernst
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Salon

Ted Cruz insists he's not a moron

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got into an argument with reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday over who was behind Monday's leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion reversing the landmark Roe versus Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania versus Casey decisions, which codified the constitutional right to have an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Republican Senate#Abortion#U S Senate#Gop#The U S Supreme Court#The Kentucky Republican#Usa Today
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

GOP Gov. Defends Law Forcing Incest Victims to Carry Pregnancy to Term, Won’t Rule Out Criminalizing IUDs

Click here to read the full article. “Why is it acceptable in your state to force girls who are victims of incest to carry those children to term?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, whose state has a trigger law set to ban abortion immediately if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. That law, also called a “snapback law,” does not include an exception allowing victims of incest to access abortion care. The only exceptions in the law are for cases of rape and when the life of the mother is in danger. When asked on Sunday whether...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Another high court leak suggests Roe v. Wade is in deep trouble

It’s been a while since the political world received a jolt as dramatic as the one it received a week ago. It was Monday night when Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document was a bold rejection of Roe v. Wade, and if approved by the conservative jurist’s colleagues, it would turn back the clock in the United States by roughly a half-century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ron DeSantis signs bill forcing students to learn about ‘victims of communism’

Students in Florida will soon have roughly one lesson’s worth of mandated instruction time dedicated to the “victims of communism” as the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, works to make a name for himself as a leader in achieving GOP priorities at the state level.Mr DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law mandating 45 minutes of classtime instruction on “Victims of Communism Day”, which in the same bill he established in the state as occurring on 7 November. The legislation is a rare direct step by a state legislature to mandate specific instruction of a topic in public schools....
POLITICS
The Independent

Republican senator compares women to sea turtles and eagles in speech against abortion rights

Republican Steve Daines of Montana took to the floor of the US Senate on Tuesday to compare women to sea turtles and eagles in a speech advocating for the restriction of abortion rights.“Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles?” Mr Daines said. “Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a pre-born baby sea turtle or a pre-born baby eagle. Yet when it comes to a pre-born human baby rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy