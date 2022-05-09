ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California Sheriff Will Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Halt Highway Robbery

By Maureen Meehan
 2 days ago
Settlement came after Justice Department agreed to return more than $1 million in proceeds from legal California cannabis companies. Civil asset forfeiture gone wild. Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California Sheriff's Department, which had seized more...

