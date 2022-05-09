ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Huarachito

By Sylvio Martins
 2 days ago
Sometimes less is more, but not when it comes to chilaquiles at El Huarachito. If you're craving spicy totopos at...

30Seconds

Authentic Carne Guisada Recipe: A Traditional Mexican Recipe From a Beloved Chef

My husband grew up eating carne guisada, and his favorite is from Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen in Houston, Texas. I've never attempted to make carne guisada until my husband bought me The Enchilada Queen Cookbook: Enchiladas, Fajitas, Tamales and More Classic Recipes From Texas-Mexico Border Kitchens by Sylvia Casares, the owner of the restaurant. This carne guisada recipe is authentic, rich, hearty and just plain delicious.
Gin Lee

Italian meatball pizza subs

For my recipe today, these meatball pizza subs are relatively simple and fast to prepare. They're great for a busy weeknight meal, and perfect for game night, as well as kid sleepovers.
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn’t quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it’s Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
The Infatuation

Johnny Doughnuts

The donuts at this Hayes Valley spot are bigger than the palm of your hand (or both hands if you happen to have small hands). And you probably won’t hear the phrase “light and airy” used to describe anything on the menu—these donuts are more cake-like and on the denser side. At Johnny Doughnuts, you have a range of choices, from lime poppy seed glazed to cinnamon-y old fashioneds to croissant-donut hybrids (called the “crodough”). They also have cinnamon rolls, and vegan and wheat-free options. Order online if you want to pick up an assorted box (4-, 6-, 8-, and 12-packs are available) without having to make tough donut decisions. But to customize your picks, drop by the shop.
The Infatuation

Veggie House

As the only vegetarian Chinese restaurant in Chinatown, Veggie House is a must-visit if you’re vegetarian. But even if you aren’t, you can still come here and have a good meal. The menu is long, with a lot of vegan options, too. To help you narrow things down,...
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
30Seconds

One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Recipe Is an Amazing 30-Minute Dinner

The creamy, rich sauce in this chicken recipe begs to be sopped up with bread or drizzled over pasta or rice. One taste is all you'll need to know this easy Tuscan chicken recipe will be a family favorite. Because this recipe uses boneless chicken breasts, it's on the table...
The Infatuation

Tacodeli

Tacodeli’s breakfast tacos are solid bets. The Jess Special—combining migas, jack cheese, and avocado—is possibly one of the more iconic (and tasty) breakfast tacos in town. They also do a killer sirloin, egg, and cheese taco, and their doña salsa will light your mouth on fire in the best way. Their lunch tacos are very good, too, and sway more towards the traditional Mexican offerings. You may pay a dollar or so more than the average taco here, but you get higher-quality everything. The North Lamar location is most convenient if you’re looking for something during the work day. Just expect a line—don’t worry, it moves quickly.
The Infatuation

Dynamo Donut & Coffee

The promise of a tangy, sweet passion fruit milk chocolate donut from Dynamo Donut & Coffee is one foolproof way to get us out of bed in the morning. Another? Getting to choose from their rotating list of donuts with unique, seasonal flavors (before inevitably ordering one of each), like mango tangerine, banana dulce de leche, or pink lemonade. They have vegan and gluten-free options, plus espresso drinks and tea. You can pick up these fantastic donuts at their shop in the Mission or their small kiosk on the Bay Trail in the Marina.
The Infatuation

Goddard & Gibbs

There’s something fishy about Goddard & Gibbs. Unsurprising, given it’s a seafood restaurant. But, also, not particularly welcome. The flashy restaurant is one of a couple in One Hundred Shoreditch—the enormous site that was formerly The Ace Hotel—and it’s somewhere that’s best avoided unless you’re floating about the area looking for a shiny sanctuary. The room is typically impressive in a Made In Chelsea relationship showdown-type way but the food is sadly all at sea. A sourdough crumpet is the pick of the bunch, though the flavour of the bread dominates the delicate cured mackerel, while the less said about flabby calamari and a Cornish fish stew that tastes of two parts tinned tomatoes and one part of tremendous under-seasoning, the better. That said, they mix a perfectly serviceable martini and we wonder how much one can cock-up fish and chips. Find out for yourself if you’re after a last resort, lifeboat type of restaurant.
The Infatuation

Happy Donuts

If you’re looking for a classic donut spot to satisfy a 3am craving, this is the place. There are multiple locations in SF, but the Noe Valley outpost is the one open 24-hours. No matter what time of day it is, you’ll always find the coffee pots full, and the pastry case stocked and well-lit, like a beacon after a night of bar-hopping down Valencia. The apple fritters at this place are bigger than a newborn baby’s head, the old-fashioneds are always perfectly cakey, and even better—nothing costs more than $2.50.
The Infatuation

Nonna Dora’s Pasta Bar

At Nonna Dora’s, there are no dubious claims about bolognese being sourced from a grandma that only exists in a black-and-white stock photo on the wall. Nonna Dora is a real 85-year-old woman who comes into her namesake restaurant to make fresh pasta every morning, after 30-something years of doing the same with her son at the now-closed I Trulli. And we can see why she’d want the credit this time.
The Infatuation

Rai

If you like your sushi with a side of ‘the grandparents of this scallop like Beethoven and long walks on the beach’, then you’ll like Rai. A serious omakase operation in Fitzrovia, everything here leans towards expensive and theatrical. The five-course tasting menu will set you back £110 per person but you can opt for the £150 menu if you want to make the most of their excellent hand-dived ponzu scallops with sweet Umboshi and the meaty fatty tuna roll. If that’s all sounding a little stiff, serious and pricey for you, then we recommend going for a seat at the chill sushi counter and kicking it a la carte for the £37 sashimi omakase and a round of the expert salmon maki.
The Infatuation

Deep Indian Kitchen

Deep makes some of the best frozen Indian food out there, and we advise you to get to your nearest South Asian grocery store and pick up a box of their chicken korma ASAP. Luckily for us in New York City, Deep also has three restaurants here where you can taste the family’s food made fresh in house. At their three counter-service locations, you can build your own biryani, kati roll, dosa, or salad, with you choice of protein like chicken tikka or mushrooms. If you go for a dosa, you won't be getting the big crispy crepe most places serve—it's more like a taco in an uttapam-like shell. But it's a fun vehicle for unconventional dosa fillings like lamb kofta and even pulled pork. We usually go for the Live Fire Feast (their version of the thali), so we can get rice and dal on the side. Choose your spice level, then decide between a bottled mango lassi or a ginger cane drink.
The Infatuation

Bolita

Run by the family behind Silver Lake’s El Cochinito and Café Tropical, Bolita is a beautiful cocktail bar that feels like a Cuban vacation. Located in the old Smog Cutter space in Virgil Village (This Side of Hoover just dropped a fantastic post explaining it all), this cozy bar is filled with mirrors, small snacks like bocadito sandwiches and plantain chips, and specialty cocktails. Grab a table inside while sipping on cocktails made with lemon verbena-infused vodka, Thai basil, turmeric syrup, and hibiscus bitters, or a spot at the bar and dance to bossa nova music. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to wear your cutest bell bottom jeans and sunglasses at night, this is the place.
The Infatuation

Taqueria Viva Mexico

Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great casual Mexican spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The small restaurant has a bright blue exterior and colorful paper decorations hanging from the ceiling. The menu is pretty straightforward, with Mexican dishes like sopes, gorditas, and some of Miami's best tacos. Stay away from the more common taco variations like carne asada or al pastor (which are just alright) and instead go for the less common (at least in Miami) versions like oreja, lengua, and tripe, which this place excels at. Viva Mexico works great for a casual meal, but the drinks are also tasty and affordable, so keep it in mind for a fun dinner before a night out.
The Infatuation

Toshokan

From the co-founder of Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow and a former Sushi|Bar chef comes Toshokan, a sushi counter in the Native Hostel in East Austin serving a 14-course omakase. Reservations can be hard to get—they sold out immediately once they were released.
