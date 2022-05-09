ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville notes: Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood & more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Garth Brooks has added an opening night at Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, Canada on June 24 after his show on June 25 sold out in 45 minutes. Tickets for the opening night show go on sale May 12 at...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose. The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares exciting new announcement close to her heart

Carrie Underwood is having another amazing year career-wise, and delighted fans with her latest news this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the award-winning singer shared a preview of her new track, Crazy Angels, from her upcoming album, Denim and Rhinestones. Alongside the video, she wrote: "Listen to a new...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Drives Fans Crazy With Rhinestone Outfit in Concert Photo

Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops for a recent stage show, and she wasn't afraid to make a statement – several, in fact. Underwood headlined this year's Stagecoach music festival in California along with artists like Luke Combs. The American Idol alum put on a spectacular show and displayed equally stunning outfits. She first dazzled in a bead-decorated denim jacket and then wore a matching sequined tank top and daisy duke style shorts to show her distinctive style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Sings ‘Seven Spanish Angels’ Tribute to Ray Charles at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ray Charles was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded medallion ceremony on May 1. Ray joined fellow 2022 inductees The Judds, Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers. The War and Treaty (“You Don’t Know Me”), Bettye LaVette (“I Can’t Stop Loving You”), and Garth Brooks (“Seven Spanish Angels”) honored Ray Charles with musical tributes.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Keith Urban pay tribute to Naomi Judd with heartfelt cover

Keith Urban took a moment to remember the late Naomi Judd at one of his concerts this week, performing an acoustic cover of one of her signature hits. Urban shared a video of the moment on social media, which took place at his Manchester show on Tuesday, May 3rd. “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here,” he captioned the post. “Here’s one of the many… Thank you Naomi. We love you.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

