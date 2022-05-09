Bluebird: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Monday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.66.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.33. A year ago, they were trading at $30.48.

