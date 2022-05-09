Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Monday reported net income of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period.

_____

