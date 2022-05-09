Zynga: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) on Monday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games posted revenue of $691.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $694.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZNGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZNGA